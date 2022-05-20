NCHMCT JEE 2022: Last date today to apply for changes, direct link here

The National Testing Agency will conclude the NCHM JEE 2022 application correction window today, May 20. Candidates who have already registered and wish to make changes to their application form can do so using the NCHMCT's official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022 on June 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link here

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022 will be conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23.

NCHMCT JEE 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official NTA NCHM JEE website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the lick that reads, "Registration Form Correction foe NCHM JEE 2022"

Log in using your application number, password, and security pin.

Make the required changes and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the NTA websites www.nta.ac.in and https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in for updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON