NCHMCT JEE 2023 registration process ends tomorrow at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2023) on March 27. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHMCT JEE 2023 registration process ends on March 27 at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The NCHM JEE-2023 examination will be conducted on May 14 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Candidates who are general (UR) and OBC-NCL should pay a registration fee of Rs. 1,000. The application fee for Gen-EWS candidates is 700. For applicants who register as Third Gender, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or People with Disability (PwD), the registration fee is 450 rupees.

Here's the direct link to apply

NCHMCT JEE 2023 application: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Application for NCHM JEE (2023)”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Submit the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

