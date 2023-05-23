Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 23, 2023 09:05 AM IST

NCHMJEE 2023 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NCHMJEE 2023 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) -2023 can download the provisional answer key through the official site of NCHMJEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHMJEE 2023 Answer Key released at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The examination was conducted on May 14, 2023. The Questions, Provisional Answer Keys and recorded responses of the Computer based Written Test (CBT) of the said examination have been hosted on Website. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till May 24, 2023.

To raise the objections, candidates will have to pay a non refundable fee of Rs.200/- per question challenge per answer key challenged. Objections from the candidates to any Answer Key will be verified with the help of Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/ Final Answer Key, the Result will be processed and declared.

Direct link to download NCHMJEE 2023 Answer Key

NCHMJEE 2023 Answer Key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NCHMJEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NCHMJEE 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

