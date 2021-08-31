NEET 2021 admit card expected next week

NEET 2021 admit card will be released next week, as the national testing agency (NTA) has said that it will be released three days before the exam date. The exam will be held on September 12.

NEET 2021 admit card will be available on the official website of the agency, nta.ac.in.

Candidates who have registered their candidature for the exam can download the admit card as and when it is released using their registration details.

“The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card,” the NTA has said.

On the exam day, the candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors, exam conducting body, it has added.