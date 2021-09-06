Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET 2021 admit card expected this week at nta.ac.in

The NEET 2021 admit cards are expected to be released this week. The exam is scheduled on September 12. This exam will be held for selection of candidates to undergraduate medical courses.
The NEET 2021 admit cards are expected to be released this week. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 12. This exam will be held for the selection of candidates for undergraduate medical courses. 

NEET admit card will be available on nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2021 admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official websites
  • Click on the NEET 2021 admit card link
  • Download the admit card
  • Read the instructions carefully
  • Take a printout of the admit card

“The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card,” the NTA has said.

On the exam day, the candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors, exam conducting body, it has added.

Meanwhile, theexam for admission to postgraduate medical courses, also known as NEET PG 2021, is scheduled to be held on September 11. The NEET PG 2021 admit card is expected today, September 6. 

While the national testing agency (NTA) conducts the NEET UG 2021, the national board of examinations (NBE) conducts NEET PG 2021.

neet admit card neet admissions
