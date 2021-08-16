Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021 admit card in second week of September
competitive exams

NEET 2021 admit card in second week of September

NEET 2021 admit card will be released in the second week of September, three days before the exam date, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. The agency had informed about the admit card releasing date in its exam notice.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:38 AM IST
NEET 2021 admit card in second week of September

NEET 2021 admit card will be released in the second week of September, three days before the exam date, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. The agency had informed about the admit card releasing date in its exam notice. 

NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12. NEET 2021 admit card is expected to be available for candidates September 9 onwards.

Candidates can download the NEET 2021 admit card from the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

“The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card,” the NTA has said.

NEET is the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.

The exam is held in pen and paper mode in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam neet exam date
TRENDING NEWS

Ray's Unmissable Masterpiece

Man carries 22-foot-long snake on shoulder, viral video may make your jaw drop

Man bags world record for ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’. Watch

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP