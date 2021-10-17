NEET 2021 answer key challenge portal closes today

The NEET 2021 answer key challenge submission window will close today, October 17 at 9 pm. Candidates can challenge the official answer key of NEET which has been released by the national testing agency (NTA) by paying ₹1000 per answer challenged.

NTA NEET 2021 answer key

NEET 2021 answer key: Know how to challenge

Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Click on answer key link

Read the instructions

Submit the challenges

Candidates can also challenge the recorded response sheet. “A scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been sent to the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021,” the NTA has said. Candidates who wish to challenge the recorded responses obtained from OMR answer sheet can do so by paying ₹200 per question challenged.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytmupto17 October 2021 (upto 10:00 P.M.).No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode (than online),” the NTA has said.

The challenges submitted by candidates will be checked by subject experts. A final answer key will be released after considering the challenges submitted by candidates in the provisional answer key.

NEET 2021 result will be prepared based on the final answer key.