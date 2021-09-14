Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET 2021 exam over: What's next?

NEET 2021 exam is over. Candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 12 can expect the answer keys soon.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The NEET 2021 answer keys will be released on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA).  “The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions, giving an opportunity to the candidates to challenge, in case of any doubt in the answer key published on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in//. For the exact date of display of the Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on the NTA website after the examination," the NTA has said.

After considering the objections raised by candidates, the NTA will prepare the final answer key based on which the NEET 2021 final result will be declared.

Before the NEET 2021 result is declared, the NTA would reopen the registration portal and candidates will be asked to fill in additional information in the application form. The NTA will announce this on its website, nta.ac.in.

In order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly the NEET 2021 registration process was divided into two parts.

The first part of the information was required to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online Application Form. 

“The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the Result/ downloading of Score Card during the period that would be notified separately through NEET (UG) Portal in due course,” the NTA has said.

In the second part of registration, candidates have to fill the place of residence, mode of preparation, type of school college, qualifying examination state, result mode, father occupation, citizenship certificate, etc.

The official website of NEET 2021 exam is neet.nta.nic.in.

Topics
neet exam neet registrations
