NEET 2021: Know about qualifying criteria, tie-breaking rules

The national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) 2021 was held on September 12. Over 16 lakh candidates had registered and 95% of them had appeared for the exam which was conducted by the national testing agency (NTA).

The NTA will prepare an all-India merit list of successful candidates of NEET 2021 on the basis of the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India.

NEET 2021 qualifying criteria

For candidates belonging to general category it is necessary to obtain minimum marks at 50th percentile in NEET. The cut off percentile for OBC, SC, and ST is 40th percentile. For those who are under PwBD category the cut off is at 45th percentile.

Under certain condition, the NEET cut-off can be lowered. “Provided when a sufficient number of candidates in the respective categories fail to secure minimum marks as prescribed in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test held for any academic year for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses, the Central Government in consultation with Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India, Central Council of Indian Medicine and Central Council of Homeopathy may at its discretion lower the minimum marks required for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses for candidates belonging to respective categories and marks so lowered by the Central Government shall be applicable for the said academic year only,” the NTA has said.

NEET 2021 tie-breaking rules

Tie cases will be resolved following the steps given below in order:

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the test, followed by,

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by,

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test