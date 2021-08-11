Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021: Know what you can edit in application form
competitive exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration portal of medical entrance exam, NEET 2021. The portal has been reopened to allow students a chance to edit or correct their application form.
AUG 11, 2021 07:38 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration portal of medical entrance exam, NEET 2021. The portal has been reopened to allow students a chance to edit or correct their application form. “Once finally submitted, particulars in certain specific fields may be changed only during the correction window. After that, no communication in this regard would be entertained,” the NTA has said.

Online information provided by candidates like name of the candidate, contact/ address details, category, nationality, PwBD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, etc. can be corrected till August 14.

The portal will remain open till 2 pm on August 14.

Candidates can also edit the medium of the question paper and the choice of examination centre city when the portal is open.

"The fee (for fresh applications) / additional fee (for already registered candidates depending on the changes made in the form) can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM," the NTA has said

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12 and the admit cards are expected to be released on September 9. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on the exam day.

After the NEET 2021 result is out, candidates have to fill a separate part of the application form. Details regarding this will be notified to candidates later.

neet exam date
