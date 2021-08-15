Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET 2021: Last day to deposit examination fee
NEET 2021: Last day to deposit examination fee

Today, August 15, is the last day to deposit the examination fee for national medical entrance exam, NEET 2021.
Today, August 15, is the last day to deposit the examination fee for the national medical entrance exam, NEET 2021. The option to deposit the fee will be open till 11.50 pm. Only those candidates who have registered for the exam can deposit the fees. “The examination fee for already registered candidates can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM,” the exam conducting body, national testing agency (NTA) has said.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide another opportunity only for the registered candidates who could not pay the examination fee during the period of the Online Application Form for National Eligibility Entrance Cum Test NEET (UG) – 2021,” the NTA had notified on August 13, three days after closing the registration process.

“The concerned candidates are requested to use this final opportunity as no further chance will be provided,” it had informed candidates.

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12 in pen and paper mode.

