NEET 2021: NTA extends application form editing facility till Oct 13
NEET 2021: NTA extends application form editing facility till Oct 13

NEET 2021 application form modification deadline extended till October 13, 11.50 pm. Candidates can edit the application forms at ntaneet.nic.in.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:18 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for editing the application forms of NEET 2021 till October 13, 11.50 pm. In an official notification, the NTA has said this to be the last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of online application form for NEET 2021.

NEET 2021: Edit application form

Candidates can edit few fields in the application form: gender, nationality, email address, sub-category, fields of the second phase.

This year, the NEET 2021 registration was held in two phases. In the first phase, candidates had to fill few fields which were relevant for the exam. The second phase of registration opened after the exam was held. 

“The candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR answer sheet and scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” the NTA has said.

“The interested candidates may avail this facility as the last and final opportunity for correcting their particulars which were filled in the first and second phase of the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2021,” it has also said.

