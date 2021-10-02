Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021: NTA opens Phase 2 registration, correction window on neet.nta.nic.in
competitive exams

NEET 2021: NTA opens Phase 2 registration, correction window on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2021 Phase 2 registration opens on the official website. Candidates can also make changes in the application form through the same link. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 08:03 AM IST
NEET 2021: NTA opens Phase 2 registration, correction window on neet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the NEET 2021 Phase 2 registration from October 1 onwards. Candidates who want to appear for Phase 2 exam can register online for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. 

Candidates can also make changes in the application form or may edit the fields of the First Phase i.e. Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII during this period. The last date to register or make changes is till October 10, 2021. 

As per the official notice, candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional Fee for filling in the Second set of information. This facility is only accessible for candidates who have already registered and paid the examination fee online. Also, in the absence of filling up of the information of the Second Phase, his/her candidature will be cancelled.

NEET 2021 phase 1 examination was conducted on September 12, 2021. The answer key for the same is expected to release soon. Once the answer key is released, candidates can raise objections against the key subsequent to which the final result for the same will be declared on the official website.

Topics
neet exam neet ug nta neet
