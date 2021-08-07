NEET 2021: NTA releases important notice for B.Sc Nursing course, check here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released an important notice for NEET 2021 B.Sc Nursing course aspirants. The Agency has released the notice regarding minimum age, minimum educational qualification and reservation policy for the course to be fulfilled. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The Agency has directed that those candidates who are desirous to take admission into B.Sc Nursing courses should be minimum of 17 years of age as on December 31 of the year in which admission is sought. The educational qualification and the reservation policy are also available on the official notice issued by the Agency.

The eligibility criteria are minimum as prescribed by INC. However, the Candidates seeking admission into B.Sc. (Nursing) course in various Nursing Colleges/Institutes are advised to check the eligibility criteria from the respective Colleges/Institutes/Deemed Universities. The NTA has no role in laying down eligibility conditions, the same are being communicated as per INC. This is an interim measure, read the notice.

The last date to apply for NEET 2021 examination has been extended till August 10, 2021. The correction window will open on August 11. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination will be conducted on September 12, 2021.