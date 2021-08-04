NEET 2021: Registration date extended, check revised schedule

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for NEET 2021. The last date to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has been extended to August 10, 2021 till 5 pm. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

The payment of application fees can be done till 11.50 pm on August 10. Along with other courses, candidates willing to apply for B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course admission can also apply till the extended last date.

As per the official notice, the correction window will be opened from August 11 to August 14, 2021, to enable the candidates to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form. Those candidates who have already applied for NEET (UG)-2021, can change their Choice of City for Exam Centre to Dubai (if they wish so) during the correction period.

NEET 2021 will be conducted by NTA on September 12, 2021 in pen and paper mode in 13 languages for admission to various medical courses across the country. The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2021 would be conducted are : English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.