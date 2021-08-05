Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021 registration ends in few days, apply at ntaneet.nic.in
competitive exams

NEET 2021 registration ends in few days, apply at ntaneet.nic.in

The registration window of the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, will close on August 10. The registration deadline was August 6, earlier. However, on August 4, the National Testing Agency, NEET conducting organisation, notified the extension in registration date.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:45 PM IST
NEET 2021 registration ends in few days, apply at ntaneet.nic.in

The registration window of the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, will close on August 10. The registration deadline was August 6, earlier. However, on August 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA, NEET conducting organisation, notified the extension in registration date.

Candidates can now apply for NEET 2021 till August 10, 5 pm at ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

The payment of application fees can be done till 11.50 pm on August 10. Along with other courses, candidates willing to apply for B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course admission can also apply till the extended last date.

As per the old schedule, the NTA was supposed to declare the exam city on August 20. However, with the change in the registration date no other change in the schedule has been announced.

NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. Since 2020 admission to AIIMS and JIPMER is also being held through NEET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam date neet exam
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s traditional birthday celebration may leave you gushing. Watch

Neena Gupta’s ‘jugad’ to grind roasted jeera impresses people. Watch

Cat chef shows how to create delicious drinks. Which one would you try?

Anand Mahindra shares special birthday tweet for Barack Obama
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP