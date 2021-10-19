Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021 result expected soon: Know tie-breaking criteria
competitive exams

NEET 2021 result expected soon: Know tie-breaking criteria

NEET 2021 result will be declared on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who obtain equal marks or percentile scores in the NEET 2021 will be given ranks as per pre-set guidelines given by the NTA in the official exam notice.
NEET 2021 result expected soon: Know tie-breaking criteria
Published on Oct 19, 2021 04:38 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NEET 2021 result is expected soon as the preliminary answer keys have been released and the answer key challenge submission process is over. The NEET 2021 result will be released on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA), neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam in September, can check the NEET result and download the score card using the registration details.

Candidates who obtain equal marks or percentile scores in the NEET 2021 will be given ranks as per pre-set guidelines given by the NTA in the official exam notice.

The inter-se merit will be decided in the given order: Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test.

This year, the age factor has been removed from the criteria of deciding the inter-se merit of candidates in tie-breaking cases.

NEET is the sole entrance exam that is held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in the country.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam date neet exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPPSC PCS 2021: Close to 7 lakh candidates to appear for prelims on Oct 24

JEE Advanced 2021: AAT over, result on October 22

Telangana: TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor exam admit card released

CTET 2021: CBSE adds new exam centre in Leh, extends registration deadline
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP