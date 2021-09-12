Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021: Students arrive at exam centres
competitive exams

NEET 2021: Students arrive at exam centres

Students have started arriving at exam centres for the NEET 2021. The medical entrance exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:17 PM IST
NEET 2021: Students arrive at exam centres(ANI)

Students have started arriving at exam centres for the NEET 2021. The medical entrance exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode.

The main gates of the exam centres will close at 1.30 pm, the national testing agency (NTA) has said.

Students have been asked to not wear clothes with long sleeves. While shoes are not allowed, slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted.

Candidates wearing cultural clothes have been asked to reach the exam centre by 12.30 pm. Candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre atleast two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking.

Candidates have been asked to carry two copies of the admit card and a valid photo ID card. They have to fill and submit the self-declaration form at the exam centre.

After the NEET is held, the NTA will release the provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key. The final answer key, on the basis of which the result will be prepared, will be prepared based on the objections raised by the candidates.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam date neet exam paper
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET 2021 today: Important points for candidates

Medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, today

CA July Result 2021 Date: ICAI releases Final and Foundation exam result date 

SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test dates released on ssc.nic.in, check notice here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP