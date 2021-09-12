Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021 today: Important points for candidates
competitive exams

NEET 2021 today: Important points for candidates

NEET 2021 will be held today from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. This is the single medical entrance exam in the country which is held only once a year. Therefore, candidates appearing for the exam should be careful about the norms and follow them properly.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:04 AM IST
NEET 2021 today: Important points for candidates (Photo for representation only)

NEET 2021 will be held today, September 12, from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. This is the single medical entrance exam in the country which is held only once a year. Therefore, candidates appearing for the exam should be careful about the norms and follow them properly.

NEET 2021: Important points for students

  • Keep two copies of admit card in hand.
  • Admit card has four pages: Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, Page 2 has “Postcard Size Photograph” and “Page 3 has “Important instructions for candidates” and Page 4 has “Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19”; count the pages after downloading
  • Fill the Self-declaration/Undertaking and hand it over to the invigilator
  • Keep two copies of the post card photograph for future use
  • Paste a photograph in the page 2 of the admit card before going to the exam centre
  • The gate closing time is 1.30 pm
  • Carry original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government. Scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will not be considered as valid ID proof
  • Mandatorily use N-95 masks being provided at the Centre
  • Strictly follow respiratory etiquette. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/ sneezing with a tissue/ handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam neet exam date
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, today

CA July Result 2021 Date: ICAI releases Final and Foundation exam result date 

SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test dates released on ssc.nic.in, check notice here 

NEET 2021: Tips to crack test & what you should do during exam 
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP