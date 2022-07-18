NEET 2022: Details about answer key, result and counselling

NEET 2022: National Testing Agency on July 17, Sunday conducted the 2022 edition of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022. The test for over 17 lakh undergraduate medical aspirants was conducted at centres across the country and abroad. With NEET 2022 now over, NTA is expected to release answer key, response sheets and after that results.

Here are a few things candidates should know:

NEET UG 2022 official answer key

NTA will first release provisional answer key of NEET, along with candidates' response sheets and question papers through the login window. These documents will not be made publicly available. Candidates can check these by logging in with their application number and date of birth. After this, they will be allowed to raise objections, if any, which will be reviewed by experts.

After reviewing students' feedback, the final version of the answer key will be released, with necessary changes. Final answer key is a public document, which will be available in the form of a PDF file.

NEET 2022 result

Soon after the release of final answer key, NTA will announce NEET UG results. NTA will provide individual scorecards through candidates' login where percentile marks and all India ranks (AIRs) among other things, will be mentioned.

NTA will also publish a result press release, where names of toppers and other details like number of candidates, category-wise cut-off scores will be published.

NTA's responsibility with NEET ends here. The agency will send rank lists to state and central counselling bodies and they will take it further.

NEET counselling 2022

NEET ranks will be used by state and central counselling bodies for admitting students to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and other courses. At central level, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Dental Council of India (DCI), Veterinary Council of India (VCI), Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (ACCC) etc are responsible for holding counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats. For seats that come under the state's share, respective state agencies will fill these up.

