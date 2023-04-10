NEET 2023 application form correction window closes today on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form correction window of NEET UG 2023 today, April 10. Candidates can edit their forms up to 11:50 pm on neet.nta.nic.in. For some corrections, additional fees may be applicable.

NEET 2023 correction window closes today on neet.nta.nic.in (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

The Medical education entrance exam is scheduled for May 7 (Sunday). After the correction window is closed, admit card and exam city information slip of NEET UG will be issued.

Once this window is over, no further chance will be given to aspirants to make any kind of corrections to their applications, NTA said.

“Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” NTA said.

Candidates can not change their mobile number, email, permanent and current address during this window.

Those who have verified Aadhar can edit mother's or father's name (any one), category, sub-category, exam city, medium, and qualification including year of passing Class 10 and 12.

Non-Aadhar verified candidates can change their name, mother's name or father's name (any one), date of birth and gender, category and sub-category, city and medium, and qualification including year of passing Class 10 and Class 12.

Those who change category and sub-category will have to submit supporting certificates.

“In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any,” NTA said.