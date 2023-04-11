NEET 2023 application window reopens today on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: As an one-time measure, National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to reopen the registration cum application window of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 today, April 11. Those who registered for the exam earlier but could not submit applications and those who are yet to register and apply can submit their NEET 2023 forms on neet.nta.nic.in. The window will remain active till 11:59 pm on April 13.

NEET 2023 application window reopens today, last chance to apply on neet.nta.nic.in

NTA has asked candidates to fill information carefully as no further correction window to edit forms will be given.

The application form correction window of NEET UG 2023 for candidates who submitted their forms in the first window was given from April 8 to 10.

NTA said the application window is being reopened following representations from candidates that they could not complete their registration previously due to various unavoidable reasons.

How to apply for NEET UG 2023

Go to the NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, open the NEET 2023 application form link under candidate's activity. Register and get your login credentials, if not done already. Now, login and proceed to fill the application form. Fill in all the details, upload documents and make payment of the exam fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

NEET UG 2023 will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2023. Admit card and exam city information slip will be released after the application window is over.

