NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city information slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. The entrance exam is scheduled for May 7. Candidates can download the document from neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2023 exam city slip out on neet.nta.nic.in, steps to download(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the direct link to download exam city information slip

NTA will hold the entrance exam in a single shift and in pen-and-paper mode across the country and above. Exam city slips are issued for various exams held by NTA which mention the name of the city in which the examination centre will be located.

NEET exam city slip can not be treated as admit card. Usually, NEET admit card is issued a few days ahead of the exam day. This is the document which is required in order to get entry inside the test venue and for attendance.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should read all instructions carefully, including the dress code for NEET, items allowed in the exam hall, etc.

How to download NEET 2023 exam city slip

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, find and open the link to download NEET exam city slip. Enter your application number, date of birth and login. View and download the slip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON