What is expected cut-off of NEET 2023? Here's what experts say

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on May 7 in pen and paper made. Next, NTA will publish NEET provisional answer key, question papers and OMR responses, after which results will be declared. Along with NEET results, NTA will also share cut-off marks.

NEET 2023 expected cut off(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

NEET UG cut-off marks are the minimum marks a candidate need to score in order to participate in the counselling process which leads to admission.

Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live says that through NEET-UG 2023, admission will be given to 99000+ MBBS, 27000+ BDS, 52000+ AYUSH, 600+ BVSc and AH seats, along with 1200+ AIIMS and 200+ JIPMER seats.

These are the category-wise expected NEET 2023 cut-offs according to him:

General: 716-120*

OBC: 119-95*

SC: 119-95*

ST: 119-95*

General-PwD: 119-108*

OBC-PwD: 107-95*

SC-PwD: 107-95*

ST-PwD: 107-95*

*The information presented here are provisional and based on preliminary analysis. Cut-offs released by NTA are final.

According to Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes, expected cut-off marks of NEET UG 2023 are:

General/Unreserved/EWS: 710-124 (50th percentile)

OBC: 132-98 (40th)

SC: 120-95 (40th)

ST: 118-92 (40th)

While expected cut-offs could help aspirants understand their qualification and admission chances, it is advisable that they wait for the official cut-offs shared by NTA.

(Disclaimer: NEET UG cut-offs shared here are provided by third parties. HT is not responsible for any error in it. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence while considering it.)