NEET 2023: NTA issues clarification on medium of question papers

NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday issued a clarification regarding language/medium of instructions in the NEET UG 2023 question papers.

Candidates who have opted for English as their preferred language while applying for NEET 2023 will be provided test booklets in English only.

However, those who have opted for Hindi as medium of instructions will be provided a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi.

Those opting for regional languages will receive test booklets containing questions in English and the regional language selected by the candidates.

NEET 2023 booklet containing English and Hindi papers will be in white colour and regional languages will be in yellow colour. Urdu will be available in green colour, NTA said.

NEET 2023 will be held in 13 languages, of which 11 are regional languages. English as a medium of instructions will be available in all exam centres. English and Hindi will be available in all exam centres of India and English and regional languages will be available in particular regions only.

NEET 2023 is scheduled for May 7. Admit cards and exam city information slips will be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

