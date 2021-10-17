NEET answer key challenge closes today: What's next

NEET result can be expected next, as the option to challenge the provisional answer key closes today. NEET 2021 result will be announced by the national testing agency (NTA). The rank list and the scorecards will be available on the official website of the NTA on the result declaration day.

The admission process for undergraduate medical courses will commence after the NTA submits the All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

After considering the challenges made by the candidates against the provisional answer key, a group of subject experts will suggest the final answer key.

Based on the final answer key, the NEET 2021 result will be declared.

The NEET 2021 data will also be used for admissions to BVSc & AH courses under the 15% quota of VCI in recognized Veterinary Colleges. However, the Council has to approach the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW in order to obtain the said data of results.

Candidates who are found to have submitted duplicate forms or are involved in any form of impersonation or fabricated facts will liable for severe penalty including being debarred from taking the NTA examination for a period of three years. Such candidates shall also be liable for suitable criminal action under relevant laws of the country, the NTA has said.

