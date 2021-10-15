Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET answer keys 2021 released, direct link to view and challenge keys
competitive exams

NEET answer keys 2021 released, direct link to view and challenge keys

NEET answer keys 2021: NEET 2021 answer key released at neet.nta.nic.in, here's the direct link
NEET answer keys 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the NEET 2021 examination can check the answer key on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.(neet.nta.nic.in)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 01:20 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

NEET answer keys 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, October 15 released the NEET 2021 answer keys on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET 2021 examinations can check the answer keys on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET 2021 answer key

Candidates will be given the chance to challenge the provisional Answer Key online by paying a processing fee of Rs1000 per answer challenged, within the time frame provided by NTA.

NEET 2021 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the NEET 2021 answer key link

Key in your credentials

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key

Candidates can also challenge the answer key

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet ug neet answer key neet answer national testing agency
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET 2021 answer key released at NTA portal, neet.nta.nic.in

JEE advanced 2021 result declared: 41,862 qualify, Mridul Agarwal tops 

JEE advanced 2021 final answer keys out, download now

Himachal Pradesh: HPSSC releases answer keys of various exams, check details
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP