NEET counselling 2021: Important points for candidates

NEET UG counselling for 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats have not begun yet. For the 85% state quota seats, counselling has begun in few states.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NEET UG counselling for 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats have not begun yet. For the 85% state quota seats, counselling has begun in few states. Before the commencement of NEET UG counselling, concerned authorities—Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for AIQ seats and state medical education departments for state quota seats—will release a list of guidelines including how to register, which documents to submit and related information.

Based on NEET counselling 2020, here are few important points candidates should know regarding the registration:

  • Candidates will have to log on to website www.mcc.nic.in
  • Candidates will be required to fill up some of the information that they have given in the NEET application form to NTA.
  • Main counseling registration will include payment of non-refundable registration fee and refundable security deposit
  • In 2020, since the allotment was done online, no documents were required for participating in online allotment process during registration process.
  • In order to get an idea of which college one is likely to get with a particular rank, candidates can check the composite allotment list of previous years.

The counselling was held in two phases. The seats remaining vacant after round 2 of AIQ was sent back to the respective states

MCC will release detailed guidelines specific to this year’s MBBS counselling once it releases the counselling schedule. Candidates are suggested to go through the MCC portal for timely updates on the counselling. Candidates can also go through the previous year’s allotment list and counselling guidelines to get acquainted with the process.

neet
