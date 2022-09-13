NEET Counselling 2022: List of websites for state quota, AIQ counselling

NEET Counselling 2022: National Testing Agency has declared results of NEET 2022. Now, the next step for medical aspirants to apply for admission to medical courses. In India, medical seats are divided into all India and State quotas in a 15-85 share. Medical Counselling Committee conducts AIQ NEET counselling following an uniform policy for all candidates. However, each state follows a different counselling policy based on their requirements.

State and central counselling agencies will soon announce dates, eligibility and other details for NEET UG counselling 2022 on their websites. Here is the list of sites:

NEET 2022: All India Quota (AIQ) counselling websites

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in

Veterinary Council of India (VCI): Website will be announced soon

NEET 2022: State Quota counselling websites

Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in

Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org

Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in

Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in

Odisha: ojee.nic.in

Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon

Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in

Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in

West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

Candidates are also advised to visit websites of National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in; Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in; and Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in and the NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in for regular updates.