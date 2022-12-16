NEET 2023, JEE Main, CUET Calendar released by NTA: 10 points for aspirants

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the annual exam calendar for major entrance exams which will be held in 2023. JEE Main 2023 will be held twice, in January and April while NEET UG 2023 will take place in May. The university entrance test CUET is scheduled for May-June.

With early announcement of entrance exam dates, aspirants are left with a good amount of time to plan their preparation. Here are ten important points on NTA exam calendar for NEET, JEE Main and CUET.

NEET 2022 for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be held on the first Sunday of May – May 7. The test will be held only once, in pen and paper mode. Last year, NEET was held on July 17. This means the exam date has been advanced by over two months. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG is scheduled for May 21 and 31. NTA has also reserved June 1 to 7 for the test. CUET was introduced last year as a common test for university admissions. The test is mandatory for undergraduate admissions at central universities. JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. Session 1 is scheduled for January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 (Reserved dates: February 1, 2, 3) and session 2 for April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 (Reserved dates: April 13, 15). Registrations for the first session of JEE Main 2023 has already started. Candidates can apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in. There is no announcement yet when registrations for NEET UG and CUET will start. Detailed notification, information bulletin, etc will be published ahead of these exams. If JEE Main is conducted as per schedule, and CBSE board exams begin on February 15 as announced earlier, it is unlikely that these dates will clash. Students have demanded that they are given enough time to prepare for boards and entrance exams. The detailed date sheet for CBSE board exams are awaited. Students can check Class 10, Class 12 time tables on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, once released. NTA has also announced schedule for another major entrance test – ICAR AIEEA. The test will be held from April 26 to 19.

