competitive exams

NEET, JEE Main exam: Proportion of correct, incorrect answers to resolve ties

This year, to resolve ties in NEET 2021 and JEE main 2021, the National Testing Agency would only consider the proportion of correct answers marked in the exam by a candidate. Until now, marks were only a part of the tie resolving criteria.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:47 PM IST
NEET, JEE Main exam: Proportion of correct answers to resolve ties in result

For NEET 2021, in case two or more candidates obtain equal marks or percentile score, candidates obtaining higher marks or percentile scores in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test will be given higher ranking in the inter-se merit. If the tie remains unresolved, then the candidate with higher marks or percentile in Chemistry will get the higher rank and if this step doesn’t solve the ties, then the candidate with less proportion of number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test will be given higher ranking.

In JEE Main, tie between candidates obtaining equal total NTA scores in Paper1: B.E./B.Tech will be solved in the given ways in succession: NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Physics, followed by NTA score in Chemistry, followed by candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses. The same steps will be followed to resolve ties for BArch paper.

Until 2020, candidates older age were considered for the higher ranking in case two candidates secured the same marks.

