NEET MDS 2022: Revised exam date released, application window to reopen

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the revised exam dates for the NEET MDS 2022. As per the official notification NEET MDS 2022 examination will be held on May 2, 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on March 6.

The application process to apply for the examination will also be reopened on March 21 and the deadline for the submission of application will be March 30.

Candidates who submit their application forms according to the above-mentioned deadlines will be able to edit their application forms between April 1 and April 4. The admit card will be issued on April 25.

‘Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during 4th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows,' reads the official notification.

For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal.

Candidates can check detailed examination schedule here.