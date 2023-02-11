Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET MDS 2023 application process to end tomorrow, know how to apply

Published on Feb 11, 2023 04:39 PM IST

NEET MDS 2023 registration process to end on February 12.

NEET MDS 2023 application process to end tomorrow(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

The application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2023 will end tomorrow, February 12. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

“Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.04.2023 to 30.06.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-MDS 2023 can apply for NEET-MDS 2023 from 10.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in”, reads the official notification.

The NEET MDS edit window will be opened on February 15, 2023.The Final/Selective Edit Window will be open from 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023, and it will be available to all NEET-MDS 2023 applicants who are discovered to have failed to include the necessary photos in their applications in accordance with the established guidelines. A list of these candidates will be made available on the NBEMS website before the final edit window is opened.

