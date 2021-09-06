Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / SC refuses to defer NEET 2021, CBSE students told to approach NTA for opt-out
SC refuses to defer NEET 2021, CBSE students told to approach NTA for opt-out

Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, scheduled to be held on September 12.
NEET on Sept 12, top court declines plea seeking postponement of exam

Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, scheduled to be held on September 12. 

SC heard a petition filed by a group of students appearing in compartment/ private/ patrachar exams conducted by CBSE wanted a deferment of NEET exam scheduled on Sept 12. 

The top court refused while allowing the students to move a representation to the National Testing Agency, the authority that conducts the exam, in this regard. The Court directed NTA to decide on the representation expeditiously.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar said that any decision to defer NEET will affect about 16 lakh students who have registered for the examination. Also, any deferment will clash with other exams. 

The Court said that the students appearing in the CBSE exams need to make a choice which exam they intend to appear in. The students claimed that while NEET was on Sep 12, the CBSE Physics exam was falling on Sep 9 along with Odisha JEE.

NEET 2021 admit card is expected to be released on September 9.

(With inputs from Abraham Thomas)

