Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2021 admit card today: Know how to download
competitive exams

NEET PG 2021 admit card today: Know how to download

NEET PG 2021 admit cards are expected today. Candidates who had registered for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 10:41 AM IST
NEET PG 2021 admit card today: Know how to download(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET PG 2021 admit cards are expected today. Candidates who had registered for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE). NEET PG 2021 admit cards will be available by logging in to the portal using roll number and other registration details.

NEET PG 2021 admit card (official website)

NEET PG 2021 admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website natboard.edu.in
  • Click on the NEET PG 2021 admit card link
  • Enter registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card
  • Take the printout of the admit card
  • Affix firmly their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. It should be a colour photograph with white background and should be minimum 35x45 mm (and not larger than the box printed on admit card for pasting the photograph) with at least 75% area on the photograph should be occupied with the face and head of the candidate

“Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBE website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email,” NBE has said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg counselling neet admit card neet admissions
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIT entrance exam: Candidates who missed JEE Advanced 2020 can appear this year

JEE Main 2021 answer key live update: Know how, where to download

NEET PG 2021 admit card to be released on September 6, check steps to download

JPSC admit card released for combined civil services exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP