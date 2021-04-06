NEET PG 2021: Application correction deadline extended, check details

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has extended the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) application correction window till April 7, 2021. The decision has been taken in view of the internet outages in various parts of India and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the board's official website.

"The said final edit window for correction of images uploaded in the application form has now been extended. The Final Edit Window shall now be reopened on 5th April 2021 (5 PM onwards) till 7th April 2021 (3 PM)," reads the official notice.

The board will release the admit card for the NEET PG 2021 examination on April 12, 2021, on its official website.

Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at nbe.edu.in.

The board will conduct the NEET PG 2021 examination on April 18, 2021. The results for NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be declared on May 31.

NEET-PG 2021 is eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. Qualifying NEET-PG is mandatory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country.