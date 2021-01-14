IND USA
NEET PG 2021 exam date announced, check details

According to the schedule, the NEET PG examination will be conducted in computer-based mode on April 18, 2021, at various centres spread across India.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Thursday announced the examination date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG 2021 on its official website.

"All students completing their internship on or before 30th June 2021 may ‘ONLY’ apply for NEET-PG 2021 on fulfilment of eligibility criteria as may be prescribed in the Information Bulletin," reads the official notice.

For further queries, candidates can contact NBE at 011-45593000 or write to NBE at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main

