NEET PG 2021 scorecard this week
NEET PG 2021 scorecard this week

Published on Oct 04, 2021 09:40 AM IST
NEET PG 2021 scorecard this week(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 09:40 AM IST

The individual scorecards of the NEET PG 2021 will be released by October 9, the national board of examinations (NBE) said on Friday. “Individual score card for NEET-PG 2021 will be available for download at NEET PG website https://nbe.edu.in by 09th October, 2021. Score card will not to be sent to individual candidates,” the NBE has said in a notification released on its website.

The NEET PG 2021 result was declared on September 28.

“This result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 Rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate,” the NBE has said.

“The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately in due course,” the Board has said.

neet pg
