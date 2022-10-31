NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility CumEntrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round will begin today, October 31. Candidates can visit the official website, mcc.nic.in, to complete the online registration process.

The deadline for registering for the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round is November 4. The choice filling process will begin from tomorrow, November 1 till November 5. The result will be released on November 9.

Registration and Payment October 31 - November 4, 2022 Choice Filling/ Locking November 1 to November 5 Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes November 4 to November 6 Processing of Seat Allotment November 7 to November 8 Result November 9 Reporting November 10 to November 14

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: How to apply

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the registration link

Key in your log in details

Submit and take print for future reference.

