NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:39 PM IST
NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round will begin today, October 31.
The National Eligibility CumEntrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round will begin today, October 31. Candidates can visit the official website, mcc.nic.in, to complete the online registration process.
The deadline for registering for the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round is November 4. The choice filling process will begin from tomorrow, November 1 till November 5. The result will be released on November 9.
|Registration and Payment
|October 31 - November 4, 2022
|Choice Filling/ Locking
|November 1 to November 5
|Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes
|November 4 to November 6
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|November 7 to November 8
|Result
|November 9
|Reporting
|November 10 to November 14
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: How to apply
Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
On the homepage, look for the registration link
Key in your log in details
Submit and take print for future reference.
