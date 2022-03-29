NEET PG 2022: Edit window opens today, here’s how to make changes

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will open the edit window for NEET PG 2022 applications. Candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can make changes through the official site of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in.

The edit window will remain opened from March 29 to April 7, 2022. The final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on April 26 and will remain opened till April 30, 2022. Candidates to want to make changes can do it through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to make changes here</strong>

NEET PG 2022: How to make changes

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Now click on edit window and make changes in the application form.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be issued on May 16, 2022 and the examination will be conducted on May 21, 2022. The declaration of result will be by June 20, 2022. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of NBE.