NEET PG 2022: Edit window to close today, here’s how to make changes

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will close down the edit window of NEET PG 2022 on April 7, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The edit window was opened on March 29, 2022.

As per the official notice, candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms for NEET PG 2022 and wish to update their Nationality Status/Category/EWS/PwD status can do so during the edit window. All information except name, email ID and test city shall be e editable during the edit window. Candidates can do it through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to make changes&nbsp;</strong>

NEET PG 2022: How to make changes

Visit the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No further opportunity after this edit window shall be provided to make any further updates in the information furnished in the application form. The update can be submitted only ONCE during this edit window.