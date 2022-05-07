NEET PG 2022 not postponed, beware of fake notice in circulation: PIB fact check

NEET PG 2022 has not been postponed, and it will be conducted on May 21 as per schedule, the Central government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified.

PIB Fact Check, the fact-checking arm of the bureau on Saturday warned aspirants against a fake notice circulating on social media that claims the postgraduate medical entrance examination has been deferred till July 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022,” PIB said on Twitter.

“The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate, or NEET PG, for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

Over 15,000 NEET PG aspirants on Friday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone the exam.

A medical students' association on Thursday moved the Supreme Court to defer the test citing its clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON