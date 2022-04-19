Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET PG 2022 not postponed, government's fact check confirms

NEET PG 2022: The fake notice claims the NEET PG exam has been postponed by six to eight weeks.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 05:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEET PG 2022: The Central Government's Press Information Burau (PIB) has issued warning against a fake notice circulating on social media that claims the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2022 has been postponed.

The fake notice claims the NEET PG exam has been postponed by six to eight weeks.

“A #Fake letter claiming that the NEET-PG examination due to take place on 21/05/2022 has been postponed by 6-8 weeks, is in circulation on social media,” PIB tweeted from its official handle for fact checking.

“No such letter has been issued by the Directorate General of Health Services,” it added.

The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for May 21, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam was earlier scheduled for March 12 but it was later postponed.

The application process for the test ended in March.

NEET PG admit cards will be issued on May 16.

 

