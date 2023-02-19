NEET PG 2023 application correction process to end tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close down the NEET PG 2023 edit window on February 20. Candiates can make changes to the application on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

“Pursuant to the closure of the edit window, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window”, reads the official notification.

Here's the list of candidates who needs to correct the image.

NEET PG 2023: How to make changes in images

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2023

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link.

Click on the link and log in.

Make changes in the image and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.