NEET PG 2023 Exam Tomorrow: Important exam day guidelines, CBT timings here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct NEET PG 2023 Exam Tomorrow, March 5, 2023. The examination will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer based examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NEET PG 2023 Exam Tomorrow: CBT timings

The NEET PG 2023 exam will begin at 9 am and will get over at 12.30 pm. The exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs 30 minutes.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Tomorrow: Important exam day guidelines

Candidates can check the exam day guidelines and instructions given below.

All the candidates who will appear for the exam will have to enter the examination centre at 7 am. The entry for examination centre will close at 8.30 am. Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their admit cards. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. The Board will ensure that all the appearing candidates follow COVID19 protocols issued by the government that includes social distancing and use of face mask. All the appearing candidates will have to carry face mask, Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card with his/her recent coloured photograph pasted on it, any government issued photo ID to the exam hall. Items not to be carried to the exam hall includes stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, any electronic device, any ornaments, wallets, handbags, goggles etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON