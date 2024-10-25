NEET PG 2024 Live: SC hearing on plea challenging exam's transparency resumes today, counselling dates awaited

NEET PG 2024 SC Hearing Live: The Supreme Court of India will resume hearing the plea challenging the transparency in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate medical admissions today, October 25. The petition, filed by MBBS doctors, sought disclosure of the entrance test answer key and question papers....Read More

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, comprising of justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the centre to file a reply to the petition.

Advocates Vibha Makhija and Parul Shukla, who appeared for the students, told the court that the examination is being conducted under information bulletins, which are amended at the last minute based on the whims and fancies of the examination agencies.

The petitioners alleged that there was a clear lack of transparency in the conduct of NEET PG 2024 since the question paper, response sheet and the answer key were not supplied to the students.

Counselling schedule awaited

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which conducts counselling for all India quota postgraduate medical seats, is yet to announce the detailed schedule for NEET PG counselling.

The registration process has started, but dates for other activities, such as choice filling, locking, seat allotment and reporting, are awaited. The schedule will be released at mcc.nic.in.

