NEET PG Admit Card 2021: NBE announced hall ticket release date, notice here

National Board of Examinations, NBE has announced the NEET PG Admit Card 2021 release date. The hall ticket for theNational Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be available on September 6, 2021 onwards. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

The examination will be conducted on September 11, 2021. As per the official notice, the admit cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website on September 6.

Candidates shall be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres. NBEMS shall encourage to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test. The appearing candidates are also advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated 09.04.2021 for detailed instructions regarding adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour at test centres.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021, which was postponed due to rise in second wave of COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board reopened the registration and edit window for aspirants in August 2021.

The decision to reopen the registration window and edit window was taken after many NEET PG aspirants approached the National Board of Education (NBE) seeking help in re-opening of the NEET-PG registration website in order to accommodate the latest changes in reservation system directed by the Central government.