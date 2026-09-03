The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG Admit Card 2026 for the re-exam on September 3, 2026. The hall tickets for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Admit Card 2026 for re-exam releasing today at natboard.edu.in, exam on September 5 (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The NEET PG re-exam will be held on September 5, 2026. The exam will be held for all those candidates who could not complete the examination on August 30 due to internal power failure at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683), Jaipur, Rajasthan.

NEET PG Exam 2026: NBEMS warns aspirants, coaching institutes against sharing recall, memory-based questions

The examination will be held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. The examination shall comprise 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is 03 hours and 30 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} According to ADM Narendra Verma, 2445 candidates have been affected at the two Sitapura centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ADM Narendra Verma, 2445 candidates have been affected at the two Sitapura centres. {{/usCountry}}

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NEET PG 2026 re-exam to be conducted on September 5, check notice here

NEET PG Admit Card 2026: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET PG Admit Card 2026 for re-exam link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

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5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Candidates must report at the Reporting Counter of the Test Centre at 01:00 PM. The entry gate will close at 02:30 PM. Candidates are advised to refer to the Information Bulletin for further details and thoroughly read the instructions outlined in the Admit Card.

Meanwhile, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has warned candidates, faculty members, coaching institutes and other stakeholders not to discuss, solicit, compile, reproduce or circulate recall or memory-based questions from the NEET-PG 2026 examination held on August 30, 2026.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.