The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the NEET PG 2026 re-exam on September 5, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can check the notice on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2026 re-exam to be conducted on September 5, check notice here

The examination will begin at 3 pm at Jaipur, Rajasthan for all those candidates who could not complete the examination on August 30 due to internal power failure at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683), Jaipur, Rajasthan.

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The official notice reads, "For all the candidates who could not complete the examination, the NBEMS expresses regret for the inconvenience caused. Their re-examination will be conducted on 05.09.2026 (Saturday), 03:00 PM at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Further details regarding venue will be shared separately including the issuance of the revised Admit Cards for such candidates."

A total of 2445 canddiates have been affected at the two Sitapura centres. Earlier on Sunday, ADM Narendra Verma told reporters, "We have discussed the entire situation, the technical failure that occurred, the manner in which it happened, and the system's failure to handle the load despite repeated attempts, with the TCS technical team, our own officials, the flying squad, the power supply and inspection teams. Acknowledging that the students should not face injustice, especially given the repeated system failures that made it impossible to conduct the exam here, they have ensured that a re-examination will be held on September 5 at 3 pm."

The examination shall comprise 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is 03 hours and 30 minutes.

NBEMS constitutes committee to probe power failure at Jaipur NEET-PG centre: Sources

Meanwhile, the Board has constituted a three-member committee under the chairpersonship of Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of the Rajasthan government, to investigate the internal power supply failure that disrupted the NEET-PG 2026 examination at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan, sources in NBEMS said to ANI.

The hall ticket for the re-exam will be issued soon and appearing candidates can download it through the official website of NBEMS. The date and time of issue of the hall ticket has not been shared yet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Official Notice to check re-exam date