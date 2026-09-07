The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will publish the NEET PG Answer Key 2026 this year. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026 to be published this year onwards, where & how to check provisional key (Pexels/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is the first time the provisional key will be published by NBEMS after the Supreme Court passed an order on April 29, 2025, to release the answer key on the official website.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Extended registration window closes today at upsssc.gov.in, check link here

As per the information bulletin, along with the correct answer key, NEET PG Answer Key 2026 to be published this year, where & how to check provisional key

The score given for each of the questions as per the scheme of evaluation detailed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2026 shall be mentioned too. The candidates shall be able to access the Question ID Numbers, correct answer key to questions and responses marked through their applicant login at NEET-PG 2026 index page at NBEMS website.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

Read More

All those candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG examination can download the provisional key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Click on NEET PG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. Check the answer key and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The NEET PG exam was held on August 30 and the re-test was conducted on September 5, 2026. The examination was held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. The examination comprised of 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates were required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination was 03 hours and 30 minutes.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026 released at sbi.co.in, download link here

As per the information bulletin, the NEET PG result is scheduled to be out on September 30, 2026. The score cards shall be available for download at NBEMS website only for the period of Six (06) months from the date of declaration of result. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.